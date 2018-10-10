Rock County
Charged
SIMON C. HASKINS, 34, of 5444 Highway 11, Elkhorn, with possession of narcotics. He is accused of having a syringe filled with heroin when stopped by Beloit police Monday. He said he drove to Beloit to buy the drug, according to the complaint.
BRENT L. ROBINSON, 37, of 546 Euclid Ave., Beloit, with possession of cocaine as a second felony offense. He is a accused of possessing 1.2 grams of powder cocaine when town of Beloit police stopped him in the 1700 block of South Porter Avenue on Sept. 9.
Walworth County
Charged
ALEXANDRA G. MADDEN, 21, of 445 Forest Drive, Fontana, with two counts of battery by prisoner. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 27 and 28, Madden bit one jail staff member and kicked another.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse