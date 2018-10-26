Rock County

Charged

JORDAN M. HEDGECOCK, 28, of 1200 Manor Drive, Janesville, with fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing Janesville police at high speeds in the early morning hours Sept. 20.

Reported

BURGLARY at 3:56 a.m. Thursday at 237 Depot St., village of Footville. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say someone forced their way into the Toe Town Tap during a burglary.

OVERDOSE at 11:59 a.m. Thursday at 3030 Milton Ave., Janesville. Janesville police say Zachary L. Trezek, 27, was out on work release privileges from the Rock County Jail when he overdosed on heroin. Police say his wife used Narcan to revive him.

Walworth County

Charged

RUSSELL S. EATON, 40, of 425 Baker St., No. 203, Lake Geneva, with delivery of Vyvanse. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 30, Eaton gave someone four Vyvanse pills.

JEANINE S. STOMIANY, 54, of Willowbrook, Illinois, with identity theft for financial gain and theft for between $10,000 and $100,000. Elkhorn police say on Aug. 17, Stomiany made $17,508 in withdrawals at a bank in Elkhorn from the bank account of an Illinois woman.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse