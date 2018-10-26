Rock County
Charged
JORDAN M. HEDGECOCK, 28, of 1200 Manor Drive, Janesville, with fleeing an officer. He is accused of fleeing Janesville police at high speeds in the early morning hours Sept. 20.
Reported
BURGLARY at 3:56 a.m. Thursday at 237 Depot St., village of Footville. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say someone forced their way into the Toe Town Tap during a burglary.
OVERDOSE at 11:59 a.m. Thursday at 3030 Milton Ave., Janesville. Janesville police say Zachary L. Trezek, 27, was out on work release privileges from the Rock County Jail when he overdosed on heroin. Police say his wife used Narcan to revive him.
Walworth County
Charged
RUSSELL S. EATON, 40, of 425 Baker St., No. 203, Lake Geneva, with delivery of Vyvanse. Lake Geneva police say on Sept. 30, Eaton gave someone four Vyvanse pills.
JEANINE S. STOMIANY, 54, of Willowbrook, Illinois, with identity theft for financial gain and theft for between $10,000 and $100,000. Elkhorn police say on Aug. 17, Stomiany made $17,508 in withdrawals at a bank in Elkhorn from the bank account of an Illinois woman.
