Rock County

Accident

1300 BLOCK OF CENTER AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, when a van driven by Tammy L. Jaeger, 44, of 1338 Center Ave., Janesville, was stopped in traffic and was hit from behind by a car driven by Kira C. Myers, 18, of 5861 N. Glenmore Lane, Janesville. Jaeger was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with a possible injury. Myers cited for following too closely.

Charged

JARED R. MULLIGAN, 31, of 31 N. Fourth St., Evansville, with possession of methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia. He is accused of having 0.7 grams of meth, 8.2 grams of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder when a sheriff's deputy stopped his car at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 14 in the Janesville area.

Walworth County

Charged

JUSTIN S. MORONEZ, 36, of W7576 Ethelyn Drive, Delavan, with party to burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of party to theft, five counts of felony bail jumping and party to criminal damage to property. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 8, Moronez broke into a town of Sugar Creek home and took guns, rings and coins.

DAVID J. PATWELL, 31, of 418 First St., Delavan, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 9, a probation search of Patwell's vehicle found 2.71 grams of marijuana, a pipe and an empty THC cartridge.

ASHLEY L. PINA, 31, of N3196 Williams St., Lake Geneva, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Delavan police say on Oct. 11, they found Pina with more than 50 needles, some used and some unused, and at least one that had heroin residue.

DAVID J. STOTT, 30, of Harvard, Illinois, with three counts of felony bail jumping. Harvard police say Stott, who has an active case where he and another man are accused of forcing young children to fight, on Aug. 25 he tried to drag a woman he knows out of a car.