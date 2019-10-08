Rock County

Arrests

A 17-YEAR OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 4:52 p.m. Sept. 30, at the 2500 block of Sauk Drive, Janesville, on charges of physical abuse of a child.

CHARLES N. BERNARD, 31, of 2418 Quail Ridge Drive, Janesville, at 2:17 a.m. Monday at 1650 S. Arch St., Janesville, on charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrest

DANIEL A. REDDERS, 50, of 6629 W. Woodridge Drive, Janesville, at 6:39 p.m. Friday at Highway 14 and Polzin Road, town of Janesville.