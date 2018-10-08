Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
CODY SCOTT BAUER, 22, of 8215 E. Bowers Lake Road, Milton, at 4:50 p.m. Friday at Deerfield Drive and Humes Road, Janesville.
JACLYN ELLISON JORDAN, 28, of 619 Kellogg Ave. No. 1, Janesville, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 1056 Putnam Ave., Janesville.
TIMMY PEK, 22, of 376 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Main St., Janesville.
A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville.
Reported
BURGLARY between 2:40 and 10:45 p.m. Friday at Oddfellows Lodge, 20 S. Main St., Janesville. A second floor window was broken and $300 to $400 was taken from a cash box.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse