Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

CODY SCOTT BAUER, 22, of 8215 E. Bowers Lake Road, Milton, at 4:50 p.m. Friday at Deerfield Drive and Humes Road, Janesville.

JACLYN ELLISON JORDAN, 28, of 619 Kellogg Ave. No. 1, Janesville, at 3:15 a.m. Sunday at 1056 Putnam Ave., Janesville.

TIMMY PEK, 22, of 376 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 2:35 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Main St., Janesville.

A 17-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 3:20 a.m. Saturday at Parker Drive and Centerway, Janesville.

Reported

BURGLARY between 2:40 and 10:45 p.m. Friday at Oddfellows Lodge, 20 S. Main St., Janesville. A second floor window was broken and $300 to $400 was taken from a cash box.

