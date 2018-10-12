Rock County

Arrest

CARMENETA R. HOLT, 45, of 238 Madison St., No. 1, Janesville, at 12:39 p.m. Friday at 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville, on charges of felony retail theft and trespassing.

Intoxicated driving arrest

CHARLES N. BERNARD JR., 30, of 1342 Jackson St., Beloit, at 10:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of South Jackson Street, Janesville.

Reported

THEFT of $5,700 from a residence on East Philhower Road, town of Turtle, reported at 12:48 p.m. Thursday.

FORGED CHECK for $4,199, reported Thursday by Marling HomeWorks, 1138 Humes Road, Janesville.

Charged

BRIAN D. WILLIAMS, 40, of 3900 Labrador Drive, Janesville, with physical abuse of a child/intentionally causing bodily harm and strangulation/suffocation. He is accused of assaulting a teenage boy he knows Thursday night at his residence.

SHAKEEYA N. PULLIAM, 23, of 905½ Vine St., Beloit, with identity theft/avoidance. She is accused of giving another woman's name after being involved in a traffic crash April 24 in Janesville.

TIMOTHY J. BUDIG JR., 24, of 925 E. High St., Milton, with fleeing an officer and reckless driving. He is accused of fleeing Milton police and weaving in and out of traffic on a motorcycle the night of Sept. 15.

         

