Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.