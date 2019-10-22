Rock County
Arrest
MICHAEL S. KENNEDY, 50, of 2411 Winthrop Drive, Janesville, at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at his home on charges of strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct.
Intoxicated driving arrest
PEDRO R. DELGADO, 41, of 3940 W. Plymouth Church Road, Beloit, at 5:09 p.m. Sunday at Plymouth Church Road and County D, town of Rock.
Charged
TAJAI DENARISS EVANS, 21, of 350 S. Parker Drive, Sharon, with possession with intent to deliver THC less than or equal to 200 grams. Janesville police say during a traffic stop, they found three Mason jars containing 55.8 grams of marijuana in one, 56 grams of marijuana in the second and 63.9 grams of marijuana in the third. Police also found 17 THC oil bottles.