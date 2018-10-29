Rock County

Arrests

CAMRYN D. JENSEN, 21, of 5605 W. Highway 14, Janesville, at 4:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Pearl Street on charges of strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct, all with a domestic violence enhancer.

JANMARION LOFTON, 45, of 431 Madison St., Janesville, on Friday, on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking house/vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance, and ANNELISA M. MARTELL, 39, of the same address, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Janesville police say they executed a search warrant and found Martell with 1.9 grams of suspected cocaine and 16.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine. Police say they found Lofton with a Suboxone strip and cash, while the search warrant also turned up drug paraphernalia, cash and several electronic devices.

Intoxicated driving arrest

TROY RODRIGUEZ, 54, of 1722 Morningside Drive, Janesville, at 11:46 p.m. Saturday near his home on a charge of first-offense intoxicated driving. Police say he was sleeping in his vehicle while it was running.

