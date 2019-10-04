Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

JORDAN T. MOSS, 26, of 127 S. Fremont St., Janesville, at 12:29 a.m. Thursday at Jackson and State streets, Janesville.

ALEXANDER J. STOWE, 28, of 1527 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, at 12:39 a.m. Thursday at Sharon Road and County O, town of La Prairie.

Walworth County

Charged

KEVIN L. ABERNATHY, 21, of 1238 W. Main St., No. 8, Whitewater, with three counts of delivering THC. A detective from the Jefferson County sheriff’s drug unit says Abernathy on April 18, 23 and 30 sold two THC vape cartridges each time to a confidential informant. Abernathy faces other drug charges after police raided his apartment at “the TKE fraternity house” at UW-Whitewater.

CASEY P. DAMATO, 21, of Milwaukee, with delivery of Vyvanse. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Oct. 3, 2018, they conducted a controlled buy of five Vyvanse pills from Damato.

DANNY E. HAYES, 52, of 136 Dearborn St., Beloit, with three counts of party to retail theft, two as felonies, and two counts of bail jumping. City of Delavan police say Hayes took items from Walmart on July 16, Sept. 9 and Sept. 14. Altogether, items from the three incidents totaled $1,888.74.

HEATHER A. HAYNES, 23, of Chicago, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and operating without a license as a second offense in three years. Bloomfield police say on Sept. 23, they found Haynes after her car went into a ditch with 21 grams of marijuana.

LANDRY W. LOFTUS, 60, of 1023 Tolman St., Lake Geneva, with theft in a business setting. Town of Geneva police say on Oct. 28, 2018, Loftus got a check for construction work on a home’s new deck and never completed the work, often evading contact and saying he was sick with cancer and receiving treatment.

JOSEPH M. MARSDEN, 19, of Burlington, with attempting to flee an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 23, Marsden fled from police at Highway 50 and Eastside Road in the town of Lyons, eventually reaching speeds of 110 mph, before crashing.

JACOB J. MILLIGAN, 20, of 4218 N. Hall Road, Whitewater, with delivering marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possessing drug paraphernalia and violating absolute sobriety with a minor in the vehicle. Elkhorn police say on Aug. 30, Milligan was in a car with and gave marijuana to a teenage girl.

KERI L. MONHEIM, 31, of Burlington, with three counts of identity theft for financial gain. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in February, March and April, Monheim charged about $4,000 on a credit card belonging to someone she knows at places such as Best Buy, Walmart and Exxon Mobile.

EDWARD K. REAM, 50, of 314 W. Bella Vista Drive, Darien, with strangulation and suffocation, battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Sept. 8, Ream choked, kicked and pushed people he knows.