Rock County
Arrest
A 17-YEAR OLD JANESVILLE GIRL at 9 a.m. Friday at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., Janesville, on charges of battery to school officers, employees and physical abuse of a child.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MARTINE KATHRYN CRUGNALE, 38, of 931 Nelson Ave., Milton, at 11:17 p.m. Friday on Sumac Drive and Hyacinth Avenue, Janesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16.
TAYLOR JAMES DOMINY, 23, of 2542 Lexington Drive, Janesville, at 12:08 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Memorial Drive, Janesville.
Reported
FIRE at 4 p.m. Saturday at 335 S. Second St., Evansville. A fire started in the attic of the residence. A cause has yet to be determined.
