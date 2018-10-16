Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

W.T. HOWARD, 51, of 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 12:18 a.m. Sunday at Kwik Trip on Highway 51, Janesville.

NOAH W. JOHNSON, 19, of 2610 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at West Highway 11 and South Footville Road, town of Plymouth.

MICHAEL JAMES MAYO, 39, of 102 Union St., Janesville, at 1:12 a.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and McKinley Street, Janesville.

Charged

JESSICA A. BRENNAN, 29, of 1209 Cherry St., upper, Janesville, with possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing. She is accused of possessing 0.9 grams of cocaine, 0.9 grams of heroin and needles, and giving a false name when stopped by a sheriff’s deputy June 2 at a gas station on Milton Avenue, Janesville.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse