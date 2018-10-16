Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
W.T. HOWARD, 51, of 320 Lincoln St., Janesville, at 12:18 a.m. Sunday at Kwik Trip on Highway 51, Janesville.
NOAH W. JOHNSON, 19, of 2610 Kellogg Ave., Janesville, at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at West Highway 11 and South Footville Road, town of Plymouth.
MICHAEL JAMES MAYO, 39, of 102 Union St., Janesville, at 1:12 a.m. Sunday at Center Avenue and McKinley Street, Janesville.
Charged
JESSICA A. BRENNAN, 29, of 1209 Cherry St., upper, Janesville, with possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing. She is accused of possessing 0.9 grams of cocaine, 0.9 grams of heroin and needles, and giving a false name when stopped by a sheriff’s deputy June 2 at a gas station on Milton Avenue, Janesville.
