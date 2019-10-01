Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

THOMAS E. FYE, 58, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, at 12:45 a.m. Sunday at highways 59 and 26, town of Milton.

SIAVASH MOHAJERI, 35, of Minneapolis, at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at County N and McMillin Road, town of Lima.

JAMES D. YAEGER, 26, of Madison, at 5:05 a.m. Sunday at highways 59 and 14, town of Union. It was listed as Yaeger’s second arrest on an intoxicated driving charge.

Charged

CANDELARIO COVARRUBIAS III, 18, of N7720 Sandy Hook Road, Brooklyn, with hit-and-run causing injury and disorderly conduct. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports on Sept. 2, Covarrubias was involved in a disturbance outside a home on County C. A man reached into the car Covarrubias was in to put the car in park when Covarrubias accelerated with the man’s upper body in the vehicle.

Accidents

BLACK BRIDGE ROAD AND CONCORD DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 5:47 p.m. Thursday. A vehicle driven by Leah F. Hageman, 57, of 2432 Bradford Ave., Janesville, struck a vehicle driven by Marilyn Joan Meyer, 80, of 1321 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, in the intersection. Hageman told police she failed to stop at the stop sign. Meyer was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville with possible injuries.

LA MANCHA DRIVE AND WRIGHT ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle driven by Tegan Kay Marie Cooper, 19, of 3711 Amber Lane, Janesville, was struck in the intersection by a driver who fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing. A citation was mailed to the owner of the vehicle, but the driver could not be identified. Cooper was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.

MOUNT ZION AVENUE WEST OF MARTIN ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 3:12 p.m. Sept. 23. Maran Jo Ruby, 22, of 203 N. Marion Ave., Janesville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by David A. Haley II, 35, of 1238 Green Valley Drive, No. 1, Janesville. Ruby’s passenger, Emily Ann Milligan, 19, of 629 S. Franklin St., Janesville, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.

PONTIAC DRIVE AND MILWAUKEE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 4:54 p.m. Thursday. A vehicle driven by Gwen E. Schaeffer, 61, of 3412 Midvale Drive, No. 3, Janesville, struck a vehicle driven by Tanner Anthony Parkhurst, 21, of 1914 Linden Ave., Janesville, as Parkhurst was turning left onto Pontiac Drive and Schaeffer was driving straight on Milwaukee Street. Schaeffer was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

WILSON AVENUE AND PARK AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 2:14 a.m. Saturday. A vehicle driven by Karlie Rae Alexander, 19, of 813 W. Fulton St., No. 8, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Royce A. Cooley, 47, of 1321 Ravine St., Janesville, in the intersection after Alexander failed to yield to Cooley. Alexander was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected minor injuries.

Walworth County

Charged

FRANK CONCEPCION, 27, and HECTOR DE LA FUENTE PANTOJA, 28, both of Louisville, Kentucky, with party to identity theft. Village of East Troy police say on Sept. 18, they stopped the pair and found them with what appeared to be fraudulent credit cards.

LUCAS M. DELSMAN, 20, of Mount Pleasant, with three counts of delivering Ritalin. UW-Whitewater police say in April and May, Delsman sold five Ritalin pills three times to a confidential informant.

SUZANNE B. PIERCE, 36, of 1234 Dodge St., Lake Geneva, with identity theft. Lake Geneva police say on June 14, Pierce used the debit card of a woman who left her card in an ATM.

ANDY H. RODRIGUEZ, 38, of 317 Autumn Drive, Delavan, with possession of narcotics. City of Delavan police say they pulled Rodriguez over on Feb. 2 and found him with heroin. Prosecutors also charged Rodriguez in July with reckless homicide for allegedly dealing the drugs that led to an overdose death in late June.

KIERRE M. WASHINGTON, 19, of Madison, with party to uttering a forgery and felony bail jumping. Whitewater police say on March 21, Washington was with a woman who used a counterfeit $100 bill at a Culver’s restaurant.

CHRISTINA A. WILLS, 32, of Indianapolis with two counts of identity theft and one county of uttering a forgery. Walworth police say on Feb. 16, 2018, Wills cashed stolen checks at a Walworth bank.