Rock County
Accidents
MILTON AVENUE NEAR MORSE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday. A driver of a vehicle was headed northbound on Milton Avenue. Two others were stopped near the intersection, and the first vehicle hit one of the stopped vehicles into the other. Tena M. Varble, 49, of Sun Prairie, was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
WEST STATE STREET AND SOUTH WILLARD AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday. A vehicle headed northbound on South Willard Avenue struck a vehicle headed westbound on West State Street. Judith A. Wardman, 58, of 2352 Garden Drive, Janesville, was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
