Rock County

Arrest

SHELDON E. BUCHANAN, 24, Orfordville, at 7:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of South County K, town of Plymouth, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, theft and battery after police were called to the residence for a report of an armed subject.

Intoxicated driving arrests

JEFFREY L. CORNER, 47, of Heron, North Dakota, at 4:41 a.m. Saturday at Highway 51 and Cox Road, town of Fulton.

DWAYNE E. FELLENZ, 44, of 411 Moore St., Beloit, at 12:08 p.m. Friday at County H and Footville-Hanover Road, town of Plymouth. It was Fellenz's second arrest on an intoxicated-driving charge.

SAMANTHA M. FRIEND, 31, of 743 W. Madison Ave., No. 3, Milton, at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at Manogue and Kennedy roads, town of Milton. It was listed as Friend's second arrest on an intoxicated-driving charge.

GASPAR RAMIREZ, 53, of 1944 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 9:52 p.m. Thursday at Newville and Ellendale roads, town of Fulton.

DARRINS S. SCHRIMPF, 28, of Sterling, Illinois, a 3:22 a.m. Saturday at 6501 S. Highway 51, town of Rock. Also cited for operating after revocation and possession of a controlled substance.

Charged

CULLEN B. KOVACH, 18, of 218 Riverside St., Janesville, with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. Janesville police say a 12-year-old girl said she met with a man named Cullen via Snapchat and agreed to meet him at Bond Park at 3 a.m. Oct. 4. The girl and Cullen walked to Cullen's house, where the girl told police she was told to take her clothes off. The girl reported the man raping her and performing other sex acts on her knowing she was 12 years old. Kovach told police he did have sex with the girl after having changed his stories multiple times about what had occurred.

JOEL HERNANDEZ MIRANDA, 30, of 17149 W. Highway 59, Evansville, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation with use of a dangerous weapon, battery, and domestic abuse. Evansville police say Miranda shoved a man against a wall and sliced the man across the chest with the sharp end of a knife and held the knife to the man's neck.

WILFREDO DE LEON NAVARRO, 18, of 113 Randall St., Beloit, with domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, criminal trespassing, intimidation of a victim, and possession of methamphetamine. Rock County Sheriff deputies say Navarro went to the residence of a woman he knows and put his hands over her mouth so she could not breathe, pushed her, called her a "slut" and did not allow her to leave the residence.