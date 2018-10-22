Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrest

MARIO M. RIVERS, 46, of 3907 Milton Ave., No. 148, Janesville, at 2:09 a.m. Sunday at Milton Avenue and Morse Street, Janesville. Rivers’ vehicle was suspected in a hit and run. When police made contact, they determined Rivers was intoxicated. It was his third OWI offense.

Walworth County Courts

LEE A. HYLO, 56, of 47 Geneva St., No. 7, Williams Bay, misdemeanor operating while intoxicated third offense, 15 days jail and 18 months’ probation. Charges of misdemeanor operating with prohibited blood alcohol content third offense, misdemeanor operating while revoked and two counts misdemeanor ignition interlock device tampering dismissed but read into court record.

JOE R. MANRIQUEZ, 23, of 108 N. Terrace St., Delavan, felony possession of cocaine, 15 days jail and two years’ probation. Charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked dismissed but read into court record.

JONAS PIETERS, 20, of N8357 Greenwald Court, East Troy, misdemeanor knowingly violate child abuse order and misdemeanor retail theft, 18 months jail with Huber and two years’ probation. Charge of misdemeanor bail-jumping dismissed but read into court record.

