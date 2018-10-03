Rock County

Charged

RICHARD R. RIX, 34, of sex offender failing to update his address. He is accused of cutting off his GPS monitor and absconding from extended supervision Aug. 23. He had been placed in a house at 1214 Cherry St., Janesville, after being released from prison in April. An arrest warrant was issued.

KENNETH R. GRIMES SR., 48, of 451 N. Pearl St., Janesville, with three counts of delivery of cocaine. He is accused of selling crack cocaine to a Janesville police informant in September and December 2017 and in March 2018.

AMANDA S. HONKAN, 30, of 512 Herman St., Delavan, with possession of heroin and bail jumping. She is accused of possession 1.3 grams of heroin after coming to the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room Sept. 7 with breathing difficulties.

SETH D. GRANT, 42, of Buffalo, Minnesota, with identity theft/avoidance and retail theft. He is accused of shoplifting three pairs of jeans at the Janesville Kohl’s store on Jan. 9 and giving the name of a man he knows when stopped by police.

