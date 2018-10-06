Rock County

Charged

AUSTIN D. GROEBNER, 17, of 2743 Bond Place, Janesville, with armed robbery. He is accused of using a BB gun to rob a person of his cellphone and backpack in Bond Park on Sept. 24.

TANNER J.G. BOTHUN, 17, of 440 N. Chatham St., Janesville, with party to armed robbery, the same robbery noted in the item above. He is accused of driving a getaway car but not participating directly in the robbery.

JACOB L. OSWALD, 27, Barneveld, Illinois, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman at a town of Fulton residence Thursday.

SCOTTY A. HOLLINGSWORTH, 40, Durand, Illinois, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car from the driver and trying to steer it off South Creek Road in the town of Rock and throwing the driver’s phone out the window July 11. An arrest warrant was issued.

JAMEEL L. HARRIS, 36, of 439 S. Parker Drive, Janesville, with substantial battery. He is accused of punching a person during a basketball game at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3001 N. Wright Road, Janesville, on July 11, causing momentary unconsciousness and a cut that required stitches. An arrest warrant was issued.

Walworth County

Charged

MICHAL J. GUZMAN, 17, of 502 E. Washington St., Delavan, with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. City of Delavan police say on Aug. 31, Guzman had sex with a girl in eighth grade.

MANUEL VILLEGAS-JARAMILLO, 32, of W7955 Creek Road, No. 410, Delavan, with discharge bodily fluids at a police officer, another count of attempting to do the same and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Sept. 28, Villegas-Jaramillo spit on an officer and asked, “How did you like my spit on your face?”

