Rock County
Arrest
SEAN ROBERT CROSON, 28, of 709 Brooks St., Beloit, at 3:28 p.m. Monday on charges of theft of moveable property.
Charged
JEFFERY T. RUEFER, 17, of 444 Badger Drive, Evansville, with strangulation/suffocation, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. Ruefer is accused of assaulting a man, throwing a knife into a wall and knocking over a fan, all at his residence Sunday.
EDMUND J. REETZ, 38, of 929 Vernal Ave., Beloit, with burglary, criminal damage and theft. Reetz is accused of breaking into and taking $300 to $400 from the Oddfellows Lodge, 20 N. Main St., Janesville, on Friday,
JOSEPH C. VANGAMPLER, 23, of 438 Harding St., Janesville, with driving a motor vehicle without owner consent. VanGampler is accused of taking a car belonging to town of Fulton residents he knows on Sept. 25. The car was recovered when VanGampler was arrested on a probation warrant Sunday at 1516 N. Lexington Drive, Janesville.
Accident
NORTH PARKER DRIVE SOUTH OF BLACK BRIDGE ROAD, JANESVILLE, at 9:24 a.m. Friday. A vehicle driven by Joseph L. Olson, 33, of 14522 W. Hafeman Road, Brodhead, was heading southbound in the northbound lane and struck three vehicles driven by Paul T. Sheridan, 48, of 1658 Chatham St., Janesville; William T. Eckert, 58, of 2004 W. Manogue Road, Janesville, and Douglas R. Johnson, 57, 946 Burnwyck Drive, Janesville. Eckert was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with possible injuries.
Walworth County
Charged
JESSE S. DREWS, 31, of 1475 County H, Elkhorn, with false imprisonment, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. Elkhorn police say on Sept. 21, Drews refused to let a woman out of a bedroom, took her phone and pushed her.
LYLE E. ERICKSON, 38, of W1018 Sundew Road, Genoa City, with three counts of delivering cocaine and one count of delivering heroin. Police said in 2014 and 2015, they conducted controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Erickson. The total amount of drugs reached 23.7 grams of heroin and 35.3 grams of cocaine.
WILLIAM H. FUCHS, 33, of 411 Wisconsin St., Genoa City, with two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer and one count each of resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments. Genoa City and Bloomfield police say on Oct. 1, they responded to a domestic fight when Fuchs resisted officer commands, punched an officer in the eye and kicked another before he was shot with a Taser.
JOSHUA W. HAUENSTEIN, 44, of Burlington, with disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 24, Hauenstein, who has previous domestic violence convictions, stomped on a woman’s phone to prevent her from calling 911 and pushed her.
JESSE A. HUCKSTEP, 20, no listed address, with three counts of delivering LSD. UW-Whitewater police say in August and September, they conducted controlled buys of LSD from Huckstep totaling 3.71 grams.
BRANDT A. LERMA, 19, of 164 N. Prairie St., Whitewater, with three counts of delivering marijuana. Walworth County Drug Unit officers say in April and May, they conducted three controlled buys from Lerma for a total of 27.87 grams of marijuana.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse