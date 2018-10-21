Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
BROCK T. WEAVER, 28, of 303 S. Ringold St., Janesville, at 2:46 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore and Blackhawk streets, Janesville.
BRYAN O. RAMOS COLON, 21, of 215 S. Jackson St., No. 3, Janesville, at 2:19 a.m. Saturday at Court and Jackson streets, Janesville.
Reported
THEFT at 7:22 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Commercial Drive, Janesville. A utility trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.
