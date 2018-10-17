Rock County
Arrests
A 16-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 7:17 p.m. Sunday at 612 W. Holmes Street, Janesville, on suspicion of battery or threat to a police officer.
JULIAN D. COLLAZO, 21, Janesville, at 9:55 p.m. Monday at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on suspicion of arson. A corrections officer saw Collazo, a jail inmate, hang a sheet in a jail cell “for privacy” and then walk out of the cell. Shortly afterward, officers were alerted to a fire inside the cell.
Reported
THREATENING TEXTS at 2:02 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, Janesville. A 26-year-old Janesville man sent a woman he knows threatening text messages. The man told the woman in texts that he would “kill her,” “chop up her body” and “leave it in ditches throughout Wisconsin.” The man posted bond at the Janesville Police Department for disorderly conduct and domestic violence citations and was given a mandatory court date.
THEFT at 2:38 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of North Highway 14, town of Harmony. A man said someone stole the tailgate of a white 2015 Ford pickup truck that belongs to the Rock County Land Conservation office. The theft is thought to have occurred sometime between Friday and Monday. The tailgate is valued at $850.
VANDALISM at 3:37 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 6200 block of South Highway 51, town of Rock. A woman said someone on Monday afternoon threw a cinder block through the rear window of her car and dumped gray and blue paint on the inside and outside of the car.
Charged
ADAM L. GIESE, 34, of 168 W. Madison Ave., Milton, with four counts of forgery. He is accused of cashing four checks belonging to another person in April. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
AUSTIN A. RUDOLPH, 20, Wisconsin Dells, with forgery. He is accused of cashing a $300 check of a person he knows in April in the same case as the one listed above. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse