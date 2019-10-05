Rock County

Arrest

TYLER K. BLOYER, 29, of 422 Wash St., Janesville, at 7:48 p.m. Thursday at his home on charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and criminal damage to property.

Charged

TRAVIS J. HANSON, 31, of 1021 N. Henke Road, Janesville, with burglary, theft of movable property, and misdemeanor theft all as a party to a crime. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies say Hanson called two women from the Rock County Jail and instructed them to burglarize a home and sell the stolen items to raise money to bond Hanson out of jail. One of the women told police she and another woman burglarized the home.

TIMOTHY W. SHETLER, 62, of 824 N. Fremont St., Janesville, with burglary and criminal damage to property. Janesville police say droplets of blood found in the offices of Co-Staff Inc. in Janesville following a July burglary was tested and matched Shetler’s DNA.

LAURA N. SMITH, 41, of 2100 Purple Aster Lane, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver heroin second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

JOSEPH L. STOUT, 39, of 512 Highland Ave., Beloit, with escape. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies say he did not return to the Rock County Jail after leaving for work release.