Rock County

Accident

MORSE STREET AND MILTON AVENUE, JANESVILLE, at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by Kimberly S. Kutz, 49, of 1421 Maple Ave., Janesville, was northbound on Milton Avenue, turned left onto Morse Street and was struck by a car driven by Joseph L. Jordan III, 28, of 164 Locust St., Janesville. Kutz was transported for medical attention. Jordan was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

Charged

JONATHAN B. THOMPSON, 27, of 923 Vernon Ave., Beloit, with battery by prisoner. He is accused of repeatedly punching another inmate at the Rock County Jail on May 31.

MARCUS L. PRATT, 24, of 203 W. Holmes St., Janesville, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. He is accused of refusing to return a vehicle he borrowed from a woman he knows in April.

AMANDA K MCKINNEY, 30, of 2022 S. Shore Drive, Beloit, with driving a vehicle without owner consent. She is a accused of failing to return a pickup truck she borrowed from a town of Beloit man Sept. 22.

