Rock County

Arrest

SHANNON K. KVISTAD, 37, of 2110 King St., Janesville, at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday at 930 N. Washington St., No. 301, Janesville on charges of possession of Schedule I, II narcotic; probation violation; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

VICTOR H. CARRILLO, 22, of 765 E. Briar Lane, Beloit, at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at 4530 E. Cross Road, town of Harmony.

Reported

THEFT at Dunham's Sports, 1800 Humes Road, Janesville, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16. A man and woman entered the store, and the man stuffed two or three sweaters into his coat while the woman concealed him. The suspects left in the same vehicle.