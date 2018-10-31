Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

TREVOR M. EDWARDS, 33, of 231 W. Liberty St., Evansville, at 3:37 a.m. Sunday at West Highway 14 and North Eagle Road, town of Center. It was his second offense.

CARRISA L. KNUTSON, 27, of 1318 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Center Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville. It was her first offense.

TAYLOR M. OLSON, 19, of 1301 W. Fifth Ave., Brodhead, at 11:53 p.m. Friday at 9833 W. Highway 213, town of Plymouth. It was her first offense.

Charged

JORDAN M. RIGGS, 28, of 484 N. Palm St., No. 1, Janesville, with failure to report to jail. He is accused of not reporting to the Rock County Jail or to the jail diversion program by Sept. 28 to serve a 30-day sentence.

CULLEN B. KOVACH, 17, of 218 Riverside St., with battery to an emergency rescue worker. He is accused of head-butting an employee of a private ambulance service at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville on Oct. 21.

CAMRYN D. JENSEN, 21, of 5605 W. Highway 14, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman in the early-morning hours Sunday at her Janesville residence.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse