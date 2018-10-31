Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
TREVOR M. EDWARDS, 33, of 231 W. Liberty St., Evansville, at 3:37 a.m. Sunday at West Highway 14 and North Eagle Road, town of Center. It was his second offense.
CARRISA L. KNUTSON, 27, of 1318 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday at Center Avenue and Wolcott Street, Janesville. It was her first offense.
TAYLOR M. OLSON, 19, of 1301 W. Fifth Ave., Brodhead, at 11:53 p.m. Friday at 9833 W. Highway 213, town of Plymouth. It was her first offense.
Charged
JORDAN M. RIGGS, 28, of 484 N. Palm St., No. 1, Janesville, with failure to report to jail. He is accused of not reporting to the Rock County Jail or to the jail diversion program by Sept. 28 to serve a 30-day sentence.
CULLEN B. KOVACH, 17, of 218 Riverside St., with battery to an emergency rescue worker. He is accused of head-butting an employee of a private ambulance service at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville on Oct. 21.
CAMRYN D. JENSEN, 21, of 5605 W. Highway 14, Janesville, with strangulation/suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct, all as acts of domestic abuse. He is accused of assaulting a woman in the early-morning hours Sunday at her Janesville residence.
