Rock County

Arrests

A 12-YEAR-OLD JANESVILLE BOY at 4:16 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1649 S. Chatham St., Janesville, for strangulation/suffocation and battery.

ANTONIO D. HOWARD, 40, no address listed, at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 2500 Milton Ave., for possession of THC and retail theft.

NICHOLAS J. MCLEAN, 37, of 116 N. Washington St., Janesville, at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday at home for possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

NICHOLAS JOHN SMITH, 38, of 1714 16th Ave., Rockford, Illinois, at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday at 2601 Morse St.

Charged

ANTHONY J. HARRIED, 34, of 330 Union St., Evansville, with failure to comply with officer's attempt to take into custody and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse. He is accused of yelling at a woman he knows at his residence Tuesday and locking himself in the garage, refusing to exit when an Evansville police officer asked him to.

JEREMY D. PRINKEY, 42, of 420 Prospect Ave., Janesville, with disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. He is accused of arguing with and punching a woman at a Harding Street residence Monday after two previous domestic violence convictions.