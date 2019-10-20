Walworth County

Charged

MICHAEL J. BORRMANN, 17, of W5661 Babcock Road, Elkhorn, with possession of narcotic drugs. Elkhorn police say on Oct. 3, Borrmann was caught vaping in class at Elkhorn Area High School, where police found him with five pills of hydrocodone.

QUENTIN E. FOSTER, 28, of N649 Pleasant St., Lake Geneva, with soliciting an intimate representation from a minor. Genoa City police say on Aug. 2, 2018, Foster asked a teenager to send a sexual picture via Snapchat.

DANIEL F. LEMUS, 25, of 223 Pine St., Delavan, with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 20, they stopped Lemus and found him with a grinder, pipe and small jar with marijuana inside. His possession of marijuana charge is a felony because of a previous cocaine-possession conviction from 2015.

DYLLAN A. MEYER, 33, of 2525 Chelsea Court, East Troy, with failure to report to jail. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on June 12 Meyer was supposed to report for a 10-day jail sentence after a conviction for operating while revoked, but he did not.