Rock County

Reported

CAT BITE at 6:18 p.m. Thursday at County D and Eau Claire Road, town of Rock. A Beloit woman told Rock County sheriff’s deputies she saw a cat limping across the roadway. She told authorities she picked the cat up using a sweatshirt in hopes of taking it to a veterinarian. The cat then bit her stepdaughter’s thumb—causing slight bleeding—but then died. The woman said she put the cat back on the side of the road, but deputies could not find it. The girl went to Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment.

MAN TAKING PICTURES to Janesville police at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Fremont Street, where a woman said a man was taking pictures of her.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ANDREA M. TRACY, 31, of 118 Madison St., Janesville, at 6:01 a.m. Friday at 2822 E. Milwaukee St., on charges of intoxicated driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charged

CHAD CHRISTOPHER CARLSON, 48, of 720 Johnson St., Beloit, with third degree sexual assault and a related crime. Rock County Sheriff’s deputies say a man confessed to police that he had sexual contact with a woman he knows thinking the woman was his wife.