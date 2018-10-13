Rock County

Arrests

DENARAH D.A. KITZMAN, 23, of 309 E. Memorial Drive, No. 206, Janesville, at 4:11 p.m. Saturday at Harding Street and Memorial Drive, Janesville, on charges of battery to an officer, resisting an officer and possession of a prescription drug. She is accused of slapping, scratching and biting an officer who contacted her to resolve a civil dispute. Injuries were not significant. The bite did not break skin.

JACOB N. SCHLEGEL, 29, of 1828 Garden Drive, Janesville, at 1:28 a.m. Saturday in South Beloit, Illinois, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on previous charges of robbery and theft.

Intoxicated driving arrest

ANGELINE J. BOECK, 26, of 1515 Holiday Drive, No. 7, Janesville, at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Centerway and Parker Drive, Janesville. Also cited for driving after revocation. The arrest was reported as her second for intoxicated driving.

Reported

BURGLARY to a residence, at 6:22 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Holmes Street, Janesville. Taken was a black Samsung TV valued at $500.

