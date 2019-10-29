Rock County

Intoxicated driving arrests

ASHLEY J. SEITER, 37, of Lone Pine, California, at 1:50 a.m. Friday at County S and County BT, town of Turtle.

ASHLEY N. SHANNON, 35, Milton, at 2:40 a.m. Saturday at Parker and Memorial drives, Janesville.

GREGORIO CHAVEZ RUBIO, 48, of 722 St. Lawrence Avenue, Beloit, at 12:39 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Milton Ave., Janesville.

Accident

WRIGHT ROAD AND SKYVIEW DRIVE, JANESVILLE, at 7:57 a.m. Thursday. A car driven by Martha Scott, 71, of 4014 Hearthstone Drive, Janesville, was stopped at a stop sign on Skyview Drive. When she turned left, she collided with a car driven by Ashley K. Davis, 23, of 720 Lincoln Ave., Beloit. Scott was ticketed for failure to yield. Davis was ticketed for failure to wear a seat belt and for operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Scott and Davis were reportedly transported for medical attention.