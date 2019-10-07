Public record for Oct. 7, 2019 Gazette staff 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rock CountyReportedTHEFT in the 500 block of North Arch Street, Janesville, at 8:19 a.m. Sunday. A Remington Versa Max shotgun valued at $900 was reported taken from a car overnight. SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Oct 7 "Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials" Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Chazen Museum of Art Oct 7 Skelly's Corn Maze Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Skelly's Farm Market Oct 7 StrongBodies Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Trinity Lutheran Church Oct 7 Health fair Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Creekside Place Oct 7 DHS and DDHS Alumni & Friends meeting Mon, Oct 7, 2019 Delavan American Legion Hall The Latest Our Views: Thumbs up/down for Monday, Oct. 7 This Week in Kindergarten: Art for art's sake and for reading, too Then and Now: West Milwaukee Street at night Miller: Maureen Sheehan shows her competitiveness outside the pool Public record for Oct. 7, 2019 UW-Whitewater wins third straight WIAC women's golf title Rodgers, Packers rule at home of Cowboys again in 34-24 win Fuel for your commute: Milton City Hall, library now have podcasts The Doctor's Office brings abandoned health care model to Janesville Walters: Recession most hurt black, Hispanic home ownership Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWhitewater boy, 7, dies five months after ‘the happiest moment of his life’Milton students disciplined for creating 'offensive symbol'Sarah Elizabeth TaorminoJanesville woman arrested in Illinois homicideRestaurant review: Tasty Tilley's Pizza still going strong in BeloitDeath notices for Oct. 1, 2019Janesville man charged with eighth OWIOfficials: Passerby alerts Janesville woman about house fireThe Doctor's Office brings abandoned health care model to JanesvilleWhitewater shares heartbreak, urgency at meeting on hazardous Highway 12 intersection Images Videos CollectionsWarhawks top Eau Claire in WIAC football openerTop sports photos for September 2019Evansville defeats Big Foot 40-14Scenes from Week 6 of the high school football seasonState-ranked rivals Elkhorn, Delavan-Darien meet on soccer fieldJanesville Little Theatre celebrates 90 yearsBeloit Turner welcomes Evansville for Week 4 Rock Valley football gameMilton earns key football win over Monona GroveUW-Whitewater opens football season against DubuqueBig Eight Conference Grade Level Challenge Stocks Market Data by TradingView