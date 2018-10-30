Rock County

Reported

VANDALISM at 8:53 a.m. Monday at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville. A 16-year-old male student jumped on top of another student’s car, causing $2,400 worth of damage.

Accident

DELAVAN DRIVE WEST OF ACADEMY STREET, JANESVILLE, at 2:37 p.m. Saturday. Michael J. Quinn, 81, of 1910 Fredrick St., Beloit, told police he “dozed off” while driving eastbound on Delavan Drive. Quinn’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a utility pole. Quinn and his passenger, Barbra Ingham, 79, of the same address, were transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, with suspected injuries.

Charged

JACOB A. MEDINGER, 24, of 1220 Church St., Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. Medinger is accused of possessing about one-third of an ounce of cocaine when police searched him at Zoxx 411 Club, 411 W. State St., Janesville, in the early morning hours of Sept. 29.

RICHARD E. SCHULTZ II, 35, of 601 Johnson Ave., Apt. D, Clinton, with forgery. Schultz is accused of forging a signature of a man he knows on a vehicle title so he could sell the car July 29.

ERIC M. MONGEON, 33, of 6219 S. Highway 51, No. 1130, town of Rock, with two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Mongeon is accused of having sex with the teenage daughter of a family he knows during the past year or so.

