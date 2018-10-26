Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrest
FRANCISCO RAMOS, 41, of 437 Harding St., Janesville, at 9:35 p.m. Sunday at Highway 26 and Harmony Town Hall Road, town of Harmony. It was listed as Ramos’ second arrest on a drunken driving charge.
Accident
WILLARD AVENUE, NORTH OF STATE STREET, JANESVILLE, at 1:12 p.m. Friday. Renae Kim Johnson, 62, of 2409 Hawaii Drive, Janesville, sneezed while driving, causing her to swerve off the road and hit a tree. Johnson was transported to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville with suspected minor injuries.
Reported
THEFT at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday at Huntington Place Nursing Home, 3801 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A resident reported someone stole prescription medications from a locked cabinet.
THEFT at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at MetroPCS, 2533 Milton Ave., Janesville. An employee reported someone stole $516 from the store.
FRAUD at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Sheffield Drive, Janesville. A woman reported that someone she knows earlier in the day had used her debit card without her permission to buy $269 worth of items at the Kettering Street Walgreen’s location in Janesville.
Charged
HARVEY L. QUALE, 37, of 110 S. Locust St., Janesville, with aggravated battery. He is accused of assaulting a man he knows Monday at Quale’s residence, causing a skull fracture.
Green County
Arrests
DYLAN R. PURDY, 22, Janesville, taken into custody Thursday in Green County on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or sale of marijuana. He was one of 10 people arrested by the Stateline Area Narcotics Team, the Green County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department in a drug sting that came out of a months-long set of investigations. He is awaiting charges pending arraignment in Green County court.
WATER MINH DANG, 36, and PHUONG P.T. NGUYEN, 39, town of Clarno, at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 6900 block of Highway B, town of Clarno, on suspicion of felony instigating fights between animals. The two are suspected of using an outbuilding at the residence for cockfighting. Green County sheriff’s officers during a warrant search found injured and dead chickens, plus cages and equipment. Officers seized 37 live adult chickens and 16 chicks and had to euthanize three birds at the scene.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse