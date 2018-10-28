Rock County
Reported
GUN at 6:51 p.m. Friday at Madison Street and Laurel Ave., Janesville. A witness nearby told police there was a verbal argument and a man had flashed a gun. Police were trying to locate the suspect and victim.
Walworth County
Charged
DAVID R. BEAUMONT, 35, of 2858 Holiday Drive, Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Oct. 16, Beaumont drove about 95 mph in a 45-mph zone and caused three vehicles to swerve into a ditch.
GREGORY A. CHRISTIAN, 22, of W5190 Jason Road, Elkhorn, with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-offense operating while intoxicated. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 19, Christian got into car crash in the town of Sugar Creek while intoxicated, causing his nasal and vertebrae fractures to a passenger.
BRAD J. PEARSON, 59, of 427 Cook St., Lake Geneva, with threat to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Lake Geneva police say on Oct. 13, Pearson, who tested with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.25, was taken into protective custody before he threatened to kill an officer.
JONATHAN M. PEREZ, 26, of 924 S. Eastown Manor, Elkhorn, with two counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Elkhorn police say Perez sexually assaulted a young girl he knows and offered her money and an iPhone X to stay quiet about it.
MARIO M. ROQUE, 28, of Jefferson, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Whitewater police say Roque was stopped Sept. 28 while driving and found with a vaporizer cartridge with a brown gel substance that tested positive for THC. Roque also wasarrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.
JACOB R. UPTON, 25, of 3138 W. Barry Drive, Lake Geneva, with battery and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say on Oct. 6, Upton, who has a previous domestic violence conviction, pushed down a woman he knows.
