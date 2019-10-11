Rock County

Arrest

CULLEN B. KOVACH, 18, 218 Riverside St., Janesville, at midnight Thursday at home on suspicion of one count of sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and one count of felony bail jumping.

Reported

THEFT at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Carrousel Lane, Janesville. A woman reported someone stole a tan-colored, $150 Coach purse and a $16 utility knife from her vehicle sometime last weekend.

BURGLARY at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Hamilton Avenue, Janesville. A woman said someone stole $158 in cash and prescription medicine. Also stolen was a check, which police say someone later cashed.

Walworth County

Charged

EDWARD A. HOLLEY, 29, of Milwaukee, with second-offense possession of marijuana. Village of East Troy police say on Sept. 30, police stopped a car Holley was inside at Highway 20 and County ES and found him with 3.3 grams of marijuana.

CHRISTINA M. RODRIGUEZ, 21, of 123 S. Cottage St., Unit A, Whitewater, with three counts of delivering LSD near a park. Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say in April and May, they conducted controlled buys of LSD from Rodriguez. The amount of LSD during the three alleged buys was 0.043, 0.044 and 0.013 grams.

STORM J. RILEY, 17, of 200 Maple Ave., Walworth, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Genoa City police say on Sept. 25, Riley fought a person in Veterans Park.

DANIEL M. ROSS, 25, of W9404 Clinton St., Delavan, with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12. City of Delavan police say in 2015 and 2016, Ross raped a girl he knows. The girl’s memories of the sexual assaults came back during a classroom discussion.

SARAH E. WOBIG, 32, of 2004 Masters St., Beloit, with possession of narcotic drugs. Elkhorn police say on Sept. 17, they stopped Wobig in a car on Interstate 43 near Highway 12 for a driving complaint and found her with a syringe that had heroin in it.