Rock County
Arrest
DERRICK A. WILLIAMS, 34, of 1425 Nelson Ave., Beloit, at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 3107 Glenbarr Drive, Janesville, on a charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
Intoxicated driving arrests
BANDI L. BENDER, 54, of 5908 S. Risum Road, Brodhead, at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Avon North Townline and Nelson roads, town of Spring Valley. It was listed as a third offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say they responded to a crash and found Bender to be intoxicated.
CAITLYNN O. HANLEY, 18, of 1115 W. Burbank Ave., Janesville, at 9:16 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Highway 51 and Black Bridge Road, Janesville. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Hanley admitted to smoking marijuana an hour before driving, so they cited her for operating with a controlled substance as a first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain a high mounted stop lamp.
LAUREN ZHE, listed as both 20 and 21 in police reports, of 3419 Royal Road, Janesville, at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Racine Street and Randall Avenue. It was listed as a first offense. Janesville police, after reporting a smell of marijuana, also cited Zhe for possessing drug paraphernalia.
Reported
INTOXICATED AT HALLOWEEN SHOP Tuesday in Janesville. A store employee took a preliminary breath test and blew a 0.31, but police said he was not incapacitated. The man closed up the store for the night.
Charged
BETHANY A. HOVER, 30, of 1934 Liberty Lane, Janesville, with operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Janesville police say on Sept. 19, they responded to a hit-and-run crash near Lexington and Concord drives where Hover hit a shed on Mount Zion Avenue and left the scene on foot. She told police she "blacked out" and had a seizure while driving a car belonging to someone she knows, according to the criminal complaint.
CODY M. PROCHNOW, 17, of 4704 N. County M, Milton, with party to burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor theft. Rock County sheriff's deputies say between July 2 and Aug. 9, Prochnow broke into a Rock County farm and stole jewelry and a shotgun.