Rock County
Charged
REGINALD T. COLE, 51, of 203 W. Sunny Lane, Janesville, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer by failing to stop vehicle and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on June 26, Cole drove away from a traffic stop while a deputy had his arm still in the vehicle, causing injuries to the deputy. Deputies also say Cole crashed into a semitrailer truck at Court and Pearl streets in Janesville.
JERMEL JONES, 26, of 1210 Sylvester St., Janesville, with two counts each of battery by prisoner and disorderly conduct. Rock County Jail staff say on Sunday, Oct. 4, Jones scratched a correctional officer as some tried to move him even though they say he was resisting.
CALEB R. REEVE, 19, of 405 N. Garfield Ave., Janesville, with threatening, resisting and discharging bodily fluids at an officer, as well as disorderly conduct. Evansville police say on Saturday, Oct. 3, Reeve spit at and threatened an officer after reportedly being intoxicated.
CAMRYN D. WEGNER-HANTKE, 18, of 19 Northside Drive, Milton, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Milton police say on Sept. 7, they stopped a car and found him with about 2.7 ounces of marijuana and THC cartridges.