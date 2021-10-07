Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
DANIEL O. GIRALDO, 39, of 904 Portland Ave., Beloit, at 7:37 p.m. Oct. 1, at Highway 213 and Plymouth Church Road, town of Plymouth, after a traffic crash. Giraldo was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.
MICHAEL J. THORNTON, 33, of 6118 Lone Lane, Janesville, at 12:46 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at County J and Elm Drive in the town of La Prairie, after a traffic stop. Also cited for possession of marijuana.
LISA M. STANKUS, 35, of 325 S. Washington St., Janesville, at 7:54 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the 2500 block of County E, town of Janesville.
CLINTON S. WEBB, 51, of 217 Lukas Lane, Milton, after a hit-and-run to property along a roadway at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the 2700 block of West Hills Drive, town of Janesville.
JEREMY R. HURST, 44, of 3324 N. Old Highway 92, Evansville, at 12:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Finneran Road and Old Highway 92, town of Magnolia, after a one-car crash. Hurst and a passenger were taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, for treatment.
Reported
VANDALISM at 7:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Territorial Road and Travis Trace, town of Union. A stop sign was cut off at its base.
RUNAWAY at 4:44 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Pathways Group Home, 4944 E. County A, town of Harmony. Sheriff's deputies search unsuccessfully for a 15-year-old girl who had left the home.
ESCAPE at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 307 N. Jackson St., Janesville, when deputies say Curtis T. Walker, 35, of that residence, who was serving jail time at home, removed his monitoring anklet.
FRAUD at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, when a Janesville man reported a man he knows stole his credit card and withdrew $1,200 from his account.
BURGLARY at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51, town of Rock.
FRAUD at 3:44 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, when a Janesville woman told police her wallet had been stolen and a credit card had been used in stores in Rockford, Illinois.
FRAUD at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, when a Janesville woman reported someone using her identity to establish credit. Her credit card had been stolen.
FRAUD at 11:42 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, when a Janesville woman reported someone filed for unemployment compensation using her personal information. She had also contacted the state Department of Workforce Development.
VANDALISM to a fire extinguisher and its box at the Janesville city parking ramp, 13 N. Parker Drive, reported at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6. Damage estimated at $2,000.
FRAUD at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, by a Janesville man who learned someone had applied for unemployment in his name and received $370.
CAR THEFT at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, by a homeless woman who was dropped off at Walmart in Janesville on Sept. 22 by a man she knows who never returned with her car to pick her up. Missing is a gold-colored 1997 Cadillac DeVille.
FRAUD at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, by a Janesville woman who said a false claim for unemployment had been submitted in her name.
Fire calls
LARGE BRUSH FIRE at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, in the 11400 block of West Brandherm Road in the town of Newark. Several residences were threatened, and a shed and its contents were damaged.
Charged
NICOLE NATOMA DUNLAP, 26, Chicago, with stalking, battery, theft, trespassing, telephone harassment and bail jumping. She is accused of entering the house of a Janesville man she knows when he was out, following him, making threats of physical violence and damaging his vehicles, among other acts, at various times from June through September.
DAVID BONILLA DE AVILA, 17, of 1414 Nelson Ave., Beloit, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of being one of two men who attacked a resident of the 2500 block of South Riverside Drive, town of Beloit, whom they knew, with fists and a crow bar outside his home the night of Sept. 27-28, breaking his cheekbone.