Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
RANDALL B. BARBER, 32, of 2309 Harvard Drive, No. 1, Janesville, at 1:02 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Rockport Road and High Street, Janesville. It was listed as a second offense.
KRAJISNIK N. RADENKO, 60, of Northfield, Illinois, at 11:06 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Highway 213 and Orfordville Hanover Road, town of Plymouth. It was listed as a third offense.
HANNA L. SCHOVILLE, 17, 2505 E. Hill Road, Beloit, at 9:57 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville. Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested her on a charge of operating with a controlled substance after she reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.
TRENTON A. TRACY, 21, of 2730 W. Wall St., No. 114, Janesville, at 4:43 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at 3524 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville. Police reported that a car struck a tree in a terrace at Mercy Clinic East, and the car also struck a fire hydrant. It was listed as a second offense for intoxicated driving. Police also cited Tracy for operating while revoked and having open intoxicants.
Arrest
JUAN AGUIRRE INIGUEZ, 29, of 708 Rockport Road, Janesville, at 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Racine and Jackson streets, Janesville, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Accident
SCHOOL BUS HIT at 7:48 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at 527 E. County M, town of Fulton. Rock County sheriff's deputies say a driver from Milton hit the back of a school bus and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The school bus driver had no injuries. It was not clear if students were on the bus or not. The driver who hit the bus was cited for possession of marijuana.
Charged
ZACHARY C. GOTH, 32, of 1503 Lowell St., Janesville, with sexual assault of a child younger than 16. Janesville police say on Aug. 28, Goth inappropriately touched a girl he knows.
CURTIS J. MACKEY II, 29, of 1003 E. Centerway, Janesville, with attempting to flee an officer. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Sept. 24, Mackey was driving on North Highway 51 and fled from deputies when they stopped him.
CARTER O. WHEELER, 23, of DeKalb, Illinois, with possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and attempted escape. State patrol troopers say on Sept. 27, they found Wheeler at a rest area off Interstate 90/39 in the town of Milton and found him with 185 grams of marijuana and some heroin. Wheeler also attempted to escape twice from the Rock County Jail, according to a criminal complaint.