Rock County
Felony arrests
All of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).
CAROL A. BEGOLKE, 63, of Janesville, theft of movable property worth between $10,000 and $100,000, multiple incidents between 2019 and 2021.
ELIJAH C. NICKEL, 20, of Janesville, possession of THC in quantities of more than 10,000 grams with the intent to deliver, multiple incidents in March and April.
ELIZABETH A.R. MALO, 20, of Edgerton, delivering designer drugs, manufacturing cocaine with the intent to deliver on or near a park and delivering fentanyl near a park, multiple incidents in May and August.
KINZIE R. STUEBE, 23, of Edgerton, two charges of delivery of narcotics, multiple incidents in May in Janesville.
BENJAMIN R. BELLAMY JR., 34, of Janesville, on May 24, manufacturing or delivering cocaine with the intent to deliver in or near a Janesville park.
MOSIES CASIQUE, 37, of Rockford, on June 15, intimidation of a witness.
HAROLD E. ESTEP, JR., 39, of Edgerton, on July 24, retail theft of goods worth between $500 and $5,000, 3800 Deerfield Drive, Janesville.
KRESHA S. UNSETH, 32, of Janesville, on Aug. 19, unauthorized use of a personal ID, 2800 block of Cambridge Court, Janesville.
ANGELO P. CALLEGARI, 52, of Janesville, on Aug. 23, uttering a forgery, 3200 block of Old Highway 11, town of Plymouth.
ANGELA F. KRUEGER, 56, of Janesville, on Aug. 25, battery to a law enforcement officer and bodily harm or threat to an employee of a health care facility, 1000 block of Mineral Point Ave., Janesville.
AUBREY D. MILLER, 31, of Janesville, on Aug. 26, possession of methamphetamines, 4000 block of Ingram Drive, Janesville.
AMADO J. DARUICH CAMACHO, 42, of Janesville, on Aug. 31, physical abuse of a child, at a residence in Janesville.
RONNIE V. HARRISON, 34, of Beloit, on Sept. 3, substantial battery with the intent to cause bodily harm, first block of High Street, Janesville.
TERRANCE D. JARRETT, 35, of Janesville, on Sept. 8, resisting an officer causing a soft-tissue injury to officer, Traxler Park, Janesville.
JASON E. HARRISON, 35, of Milton, on Sept. 10, theft of movable property worth between $10,000 and $100,000.
WHITNEY E. DUNNING, 36, of Janesville, on Sept. 10, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, North Washington Street, Janesville.
ASHLEA L. MAREK, 30, of Janesville, on Sept. 11, assault by prisoners, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.
LUCIAN L. LAINBERGER, 33, of Edgerton, on Sept. 12, false imprisonment, 100 block of North River Street, Janesville.
CARL L. McADORY, SR., 52, of Janesville, on Sept. 12, operating while impaired, ninth offense, near the intersection of Park Avenue and Delavan Drive, Janesville.
JONTAE L. WYNDER JR., 22, of Janesville, on Sept. 14, false imprisonment, North Jackson Street, Janesville.
STEVEN J. KRUZEL, 60, of Janesville, on Sept. 18, operating while impaired, fourth offense, 2500 block of West Court Street, Janesville.
DYLAN M. DEMROW, 30, of Janesville, on Sept. 18, strangulation and suffocation and threat to a law enforcement officer, 1500 block Highland Street, Janesville.
JR J. BALADEZ, 29, of Janesville, on Sept. 20, burglary, at the Rock County Jail, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville.
ANDRE M. FLOWERS, 22, of Dalton, Illinois, on Sept. 20, possession of narcotic drugs, 100 block of East Racine Street, Janesville.