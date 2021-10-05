DONTA A. KINERMAN, 30, of South Holland, Illinois, and DAVID WILLIAMS II, 30, of Dolton, Illinois, both on charges of forgery after police said they tried to pass $100 counterfeit bills, Kinerman at Advance Auto Parts, 1239 Milton Ave., and Williams at AutoZone, 1911 Milton Ave., Janesville, on Sunday evening.
Intoxicated driving arrests
JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ RAMIREZ, 25, of 418 Conde St., Janesville, at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1951 Center Ave., Janesville.
ANGELICA C. UGARTE, 34, of 702 N. Adams St., Janesville, at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Jackson and Race streets, Janesville.
Reported
HIT-AND-RUN that occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in the 2400 block of North Wright Road, Janesville. A witness told police a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck hit an Alliant Energy transformer.
FRAUD at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, when a town of Harmony resident reported receiving a letter from the state Department of Workforce Development regarding her claim, which she never filed. She contacted the department about it. Neither she nor the government lost any money.
CHASE at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, when a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a motorcycle that had no license plate on Highway 51 near Enterprise Drive, town of Rock. The biker fled at high speed when the deputy turned on his emergency lights.
BURGLARY, at 9:40 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street, Janesville, when copper wire valued at $300 and a ladder were taken from Forward Construction Group.
BURGLARY at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the 600 block of West Burbank Avenue, Janesville. A door was damaged and $50 taken.
