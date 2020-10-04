Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
SHARI M. WEGERT, 31, of 1704 N. Wright Road, Janesville, at 8:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Center and Kellogg avenues, Janesville.
TRACY M. SCHADE, 47, of 743 E. Inman Parkway, Beloit, at 7:51 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Center Avenue and Racine Street, Janesville. Also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
DEVAN J. CHIDESTER, 24, of 203 N. Washington St., No. 3, Janesville, at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at 312 Linn St., Janesville, on a misdemeanor charge of causing injury by intoxicated driving and bail jumping.