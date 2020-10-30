Rock County
Arrest
ELLEN E.A. GRAVERT, 35, Jefferson, at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 2305 Wesley Ave., Janesville, with possession of Schedule 2 narcotics and Schedule 4 narcotics, possession of marijuana, bail jumping, and probation violation after an overdose. Janesville police reported finding 0.9 grams of fentanyl and three tablets of lorazepam.
Intoxicated driving arrests
KANTRELLE C. HAWKINS, 24, of Chicago, at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at County M and Highway 14, Evansville. It was listed as his first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say he was speeding and operating while suspended.
BRADLEY M.P. MAINOCK, 21, of 98 Koshkonong Drive, Edgerton, at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Centerway and Harding Street, Janesville, after a traffic stop. He also was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Janesville police reported find more than a pound of marijuana in the car. A passenger in the vehicle was cited for possession of THC.
Charged
VINCE T. DIMAGGIO, 28, of Fitchburg, with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of battery, and a single count each of disorderly conduct and negligent operation of a vehicle, all with domestic abuse enhancers. Edgerton police say on Oct. 26, he put his hands on the neck of a woman he knows, threw her onto a bed and drove a car that dragged two people as he moved.