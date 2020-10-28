Rock County
Arrests
JAMIE A. POFAHL, 39, of 1223 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at noon Monday, Oct. 26 at the Janesville Police Department on charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. Several other people at the Grant Avenue home that Pofahl owns were also arrested, including the following who had felony drug charges included: JACOB D. BROWN, 27; DARRYL C. HILL, 51; and DANIEL E. MILLER, 35 or 36.
Intoxicated driving arrests
ZACHARY W. BAHR, 24, of 920 Elm St., Beloit, at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Afton and Tripp roads, town of Rock. It was listed as a first offense.
TERENCE L. SCHUMACHER, 61, of 434 Milton Ave., No. 3, Janesville, at 7:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Highway 11 and County G, town of La Prairie. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies say they responded to the scene of a traffic crash with injuries.
Charged
ANDREW R. LENTZ, 35, of 18 Falling Creek Drive, Janesville, with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Janesville police say on May 7, they found Lentz slumped over the wheel of a vehicle and with 9 grams of meth and $913.
ALEXANDRA E. PARCHMAN, 25, of Madison, with resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense, battery to an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Wisconsin State Patrol say on Oct. 24, they responded to Interstate 90/39 in the town of Milton for a crash where Parchman was intoxicated and resisting authorities.