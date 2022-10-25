Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).ANTHONY DAVIS, 50, of Rockford, Illinois, two counts of forgery, Sept. 10, Janesville.ANTHONY DELLACH, 29, of Elkhorn, possession of methamphetamine, July 22, Janesville.JAVIS MCCLENDON, 42, of Janesville, possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender and possession of THC as a repeat offender, Oct. 17, 500 block of North Jackson Street, Janesville.TERRY CIANO, 46, strangulation and suffocation as domestic abuse, Oct. 18, 1000 block of Putnam Avenue, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022