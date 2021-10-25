CEIANDRA M. HUSCHKA, 30, of 4722 W. Graham Drive, No. 7 Janesville, at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at County A and Tarrant Road, town of Johnstown, after a crash. Huschka was treated and released at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
GABRIELLE M. AMES, 26, of 1336 N. Knutson Road, town of Magnolia, at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the 2200 block of South Wilke Road, town of Plymouth, after a crash.
BEN R. BOSWORTH, 34, Milwaukee, at 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Humes Road and Deerfield Drive, Janesville, after he was found asleep in a car at a stoplight.
Reported
ESCAPE at 1:29 a.m. Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, when Vincent J. Labarbera, 20, of 1213 Mole Ave., Janesville, was scheduled to be picked up at the hospital after temporary release from the Rock County Jail. As a deputy was arranging for his release elsewhere in the hospital, a nurse unhooked Labarbera from medical equipment, and he walked out of the hospital and evaded a subsequent search.
Charged
MATTHEW J. O’CONNOR, 37, of 1327 Bluff St., Beloit, with escape. He is accused of refusing to report to jail after he was mistakenly released after a July 29 court hearing. Officials released him after serving a sentence on misdemeanor charges but apparently didn’t notice he was still obliged to be in jail because his bond had been revoked on a felony bail-jumping charge.
MARCO J. MORENO, 27, of 2324 Shopiere Road, Beloit, with fleeing. He is accused of not stopping for a Janesville police officer who was trying to pull him over the night of Sept. 10 on Milton Avenue. The officer broke off pursuit, but Beloit police later arrested him.
BRENDAN L. GRAY, 30, South Beloit, Illinois, with five counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. He is accused of removing copper and fiber-optic wire from spools belonging to Sharon Telephone Co. on South Bergen Road in the town of Clinton from Aug. 21-Sept. 14 and on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.
CAILEE A. MONTALTO, 30, of 340 N. Newcomb St., No. D5, Whitewater, with possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She is accused of possessing needles and 6.16 grams of suspected heroin when Beloit police stopped her the night of Oct. 11 near Liberty Avenue and Moore Street.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.