Rock County
Intoxicated driving arrests
JEFFREY L. THORSON, 45, of 7325 S. State Road 140, Clinton, at 9:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at South Highway 140 and East Creek Road, town of Bradford. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies also arrested Thorson on a charge of OWI first causing injury after deputies say he collided with another vehicle, causing that driver to be transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Thorson left the scene and was arrested at home.
JOSHUA D. VARNER, 31, of 817 Clark St., South Beloit, Illinois, at 3:01 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at 3420 Milton Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff's deputies say Varner admitted to smoking marijuana and "K2," and they arrested him on charges of felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests
KENDALYNN M. BEHNE, 20, of 640 W. Delavan Drive, Janesville, at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at home on charges of physical abuse of a child and bail jumping.
CORY A. PURIFOY, 43, of 949 Wisconsin Ave., Beloit, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at the Janesville Police Department on three counts each of delivering narcotics, delivering cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.