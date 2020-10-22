Rock County
Arrests
KENNETH M. PERRY, 31, of 2411 S. Terrace St., Janesville, at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at an unlisted location on a charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
MARKTANA C. RUFFIN, 33, of 915 Alice Ave., Beloit, at 7:09 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at 900 S. Chatham St., Janesville, on charges of delivering cocaine, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer and probation violation.
Intoxicated driving arrest
BENJAMIN S. HIRTE, 36, of 2806 E. Wood Trail, Milton, at 2:39 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Highway 59 and Jacobs Drive, town of Milton. It was listed as a third offense.
Charged
JACOB J. PURNELL, 29, of 11028 N. Dallman Road, Edgerton, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping. Rock County sheriff's deputies say on Oct. 13, Purnell choked and punched a woman he knows and was later found with drugs and paraphernalia.