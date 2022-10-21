Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 21, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).BRANDON DIAZ, 23, of Janesville, Oct. 16, false imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments, 2200 block of Pierce Street, Janesville.KATHRYN LEE, 34, of Fort Atkinson, Oct. 16, physical abuse of an elder person with intent to cause bodily harm, 9600 block of Highway 14, Delavan.CHRISTINE DAGGETT, 51, of Janesville, Sept. 20, possession of cocaine as a repeat offender, Racine and Academy streets, Janesville.DUSTIN DYKEMAN, 36, of Janesville, Sept. 23, neglecting a child, 300 block of Linn St., Janesville.RIANNI RODGERS, 23, of Janesville, Sept. 22, three counts of child neglect, 400 block of Midland Road, Janesville.ANDREW CHAPMAN, 30, of Janesville, Sept. 21, fraudulent use of a credit card, 2200 block of Humes Road, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Oct. 21, 2022 Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022