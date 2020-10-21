Rock County
Arrests
TYRONE Z. GIBSON, 22, 3704 Stuart St., No. 5, Janesville, at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Grand and Center avenues, Janesville, on charges of burglary, theft and probation violation.
ANTHONY GREEN, 43, of 1937 Alden Road, Unit E, Janesville, at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at 111 N. Main St., Janesville, on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct, both while armed, according to Janesville police.
DRURY J. NIEBUHR, 23, of 402 Linn St., Janesville, and MAKENZA L.F. TRIPP, 19, of the same address, at 3:23 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Racine and Jackson streets, Janesville, on charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Janesville police also listed a probation violation for Niebuhr.
AUSTIN M. SBONIK, 25, of 1327 E. Van Buren St., Janesville, at 6:53 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at home on charges of fraudulent use of a financial card and credit card theft by acquisition.
DILLON J. WELCH, 32, of 2423 Galahad Way, Janesville, at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at home on charges of theft of a firearm, two counts of forgery, theft, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
BRITTNAY A. WEST, 31, of Loves Park, Illinois, at 10:37 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Janesville Police Department on a charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information.
Intoxicated driving arrests
MICHELLE S. FULTON, 56, of 3410 Crabapple Lane, Janesville, at 1:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at 920 Beloit Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a misdemeanor offense, which includes second and third offenses.
FREDRIK J. GROBLER, 26, of 2933 S. Oakhill Ave., Janesville, at 2:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1942 Center Ave., Janesville. It was listed as a first offense.
JOHNATHAN L. SMITH, 29, of Madison, at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5013 W. Highway 11, town of Janesville. It was listed as a first offense. Rock County sheriff’s deputies also cited him for having open intoxicants.
Accident
MOTORCYCLE CRASH reported at 4:01 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in the 1200 block of Boynton Street, Janesville, when Janesville police say Jajuan J. Johnson, 25, of 1525 Conde St., Janesville, sped on a road with a dead end and tried to stop suddenly, which launched him forward. Johnson was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.