Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 GAZETTE STAFF Oct 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rock CountyFelony arrestsAll of those listed below have since their arrest been formally charged with a felony (or felonies).JOHN ROSS, 58, no set address, on Oct. 9, strangulation and suffocation, 3500 block of Milton Avenue, Janesville.ROBERT LEVERENZ, of Janesville, on Oct. 8, possession of controlled narcotics, Racine Street and Palmer Drive, Janesville.THOMDRECUS ROSS, 19, of Janesville, on Oct. 5, strangulation and suffocation, and bail jumping, 1000 block of Harmony Circle, Janesville.DANNY PATCH, 29, of Janesville, on Sept. 4, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, West Sunny Lane, town of Rock.CHEYANNE GIBSON, 23, of Portage, on Aug. 2, identity theft, town of HarmonyXAVIER BRAKER, 20, of Janesville, on July 10, capturing an intimate portrait without consent, Kettering Street, Janesville. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Oct. 20, 2022 Court listings from Oct. 10-16, 2022 Court listings for Oct. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Oct. 7 Court listings for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2022 Public record for Oct. 5, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022